KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, who tied the knot last week, made their first public appearance after their wedding. The couple exchanged their wedding vows on January 23 this year after dating for some time. The intimate ceremony was held at Suneil Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. Last night, the newlyweds were clicked in Bandra together as they made their first public appearance as a couple after their marriage.

The actress radiated the new-bride glow and she flaunted her mehendi while posing for the paparazzi. The newlyweds were all smiles as the shutterbugs clicked them. Take a look at the photos and videos:

A couple of days ago, Athiya made her first public appearance after marriage sans Rahul.

Earlier, Athiya and KL Rahul shared a joint statement as they announced their wedding officially on social media. Along with a heartwarming note, the couple shared beautiful pictures from their ceremony. Their post read, “In your light, I learn how to love… Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

After the wedding, Suniel Shetty confirmed to the media that Rahul and Athiya’s reception will take place once IPL gets over. Reportedly, the reception will be graced by personalities from the field of cinema and cricket.

