Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Enjoy Evening With Akansha Ranjan Amid Wedding Rumours, See Pics

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding rumours are doing the rounds for some time now. Amid these, the two spent the evening with Athiya’s close friend, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor. The Guilty actress took to her social media handle to post two separate photos of Athiya and Rahul. In the photo, the actress can be seen wearing an off-shoulder dress. She captioned the photo, “love of my life.” She also shared Rahul’s photo in which the Indian cricketer looks dapper in a casual white t-shirt and a black shirt. She wrote, “love of my life x2.”

Take a look:

Athiya and Rahul’s wedding rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time now although there has been no official confirmation from either one of them, or their families. Athiya and Rahul have been dating each other for over three years now and had gone public with their relationship just about a year ago. Last year, KL Rahul accompanied the Shetty family to the screening of Ahan Shetty’s debut movie Tadap. The attendance marked the couple’s first public appearance together.

Recently, Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty addressed these rumours and said that the couple is not even engaged yet so there is no question of marriage. Her father, actor Suniel Kapoor, too, opened up about the wedding speculations. During a conversation with ETimes, the actor said that he would want his daughter to get married sometime.

He also said that he loves KL Rahul. “It is for them to decide what they want to do because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them,” the actor was quoted as saying.

