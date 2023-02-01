KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding took place on January 23rd at Suniel Shetty’s bungalow in Khandala. The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony that was attended by their families and close friends. Soon after their wedding, Athiya and KL Rahul posted stunning pictures from the ceremony. In the last few days, they have also shared pictures from the haldi, mehendi and sangeet, ceremonies. And if you, just like us, can’t get enough of their newlywed couple- we have something for you. Before their wedding on January 23, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul posed together for a magazine cover photoshoot. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to share a post with their first magazine cover together.

Reportedly, Athiya and KL Rahul shot for the magazine cover shoot a month before they tied the knot. For their first magazine cover together, the couple wore pyjamas and bathrobes. Athiya took to Instagram to post the magazine cover, days after her wedding outfits made news. In the cover pic, Athiya was seen with KL Rahul, where she wore minimal makeup, and looked completely different from her recent photos. She wore a pair of green checked pyjamas with a white bathrobe. Athiya’s pyjamas-and-bathrobe look was perfectly complemented by KL Rahul’s look for the magazine photoshoot. For Vogue India’s February digital cover shoot, the cricketer wore a black-and-red flannel bottom with a grey bathrobe as he kept an arm around his now-wife Athiya.

Take a look a the cover here:

Soon after the post, was shared daddy shetty took to the comments section to drop a heart emoticon and shower love on the newlyweds. On the other hand, Athiya’s BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented, “Obsessed." Fans too chimed into the comments section to shower compliments. “Breaking the internet❤️🙌," wrote one fan. Another added, “Best Vogue cover I’ve ever seen! ❤️❤️❤️."

Yesterday, KL Rahul posted a video of himself and Athiya Shetty from their wedding after-party. The video shows the lovebirds making goofy expressions as they posed for pictures. Athiya is seen in a red ethnic outfit with intricate embroidery, while KL Rahul is seen in a black sequined kurta. Athiya accessorized with an emerald and diamond choker, and was also seen wearing a mangalsutra in the video. In case you missed it, check it out below!

Meanwhile, on January 23rd, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty shared stunning pictures from their wedding ceremony. Their joint statement read, “In your light, I learn how to love… Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here