Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Slowly Making Their Romance Instagram Official And This Post is Proof

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and cricket star KL Rahul have been dropping hints about their rumoured romance on social media a lot lately. The two are currently spending quality time with each other in England, where Team India has been stationed for the five-match Test series with England, which will begin on August 4 at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Both Athiya and KL Rahul have been in the United Kingdom since last month. The actress is rumoured to be accompanying the Indian batsman.

On Friday, she dropped a gorgeous photo of herself from a recent photoshoot that she had done for a watch brand. The actress looked stunning in a dark brown ensemble. She left her tresses open and curled them in waves. She accentuated her look with nude lip colour and a little blusher on her cheeks. As soon as she posted her photo on her Instagram account, KL Rahul couldn’t help but drop a comment. He was quick to like the picture, alongside dropping a brown heart emoji in the comment section.

Earlier on Friday, Anushka Sharma shared a group photo, featuring Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Athiya, Rajal Arora, Ishant Sharma, Tanya Wadwa and Umesh Yaadav. Before that, KL Rahul had shared a post showing how Anushka and Athiya turned photographers for the cricketers. They are currently in Durham, England.

A few days back, Rahul had Instagrammed pictures of himself practicing on the ground. And, Athiya was quick to drop a red heart emoji in the comment section. Dating rumours have been swirling around the two since 2019.

Earlier, Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty had said that she was vacationing with Ahan in England. “Yes, she is in England, but she is with Ahan. The brother-sister duo has gone there for a holiday. Rest you may check with them,” Suniel said to a leading daily earlier this month.

On the work front, Athiya was last seen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ in 2019.

