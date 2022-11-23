Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul To Have a Traditional Wedding In January 2023; Outfits Finalised: Report

India’s cricketer KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty’s wedding rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. While no official date has been announced so far, a recent report has now claimed that the two have finalised to tie the knot in January 2023. Reportedly, Athiya and KL Rahul will have a traditional wedding at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bunglow.

“January is the month when KL Rahul & Athiya will tie the knot. They visited the Khandala bungalow recently. While the exact date has been under wraps, it will definitely be in January & the couple is looking forward to a traditional wedding," a source cited by Pinkvilla claimed.

The entertainment portal also claimed that the bride and groom-to-be have also finalised their wedding outfits. “Soon-to-be bride & groom has finalized the outfits they will be wearing on their big day," the source added.

This comes just a few days after Suniel Shetty gave a hilarious response when he was asked by a paparazzi ‘Shaadi kab hogi?’ ‘Mere shaadi toh ho gaye beta. (I am already married),’ the actor had said, leaving everyone laughing out loud.

Prior to this, Suniel Shetty had also shared that only Athiya and KL Rahul can decide upon a mutual wedding date once they are free from their professional engagements. “I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge (it will happen as soon as the kids decide). Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na? (Rahul has a busy schedule, Asia Cup, World Cup, South African tour, and Australia tour. The wedding will happen only when the kids get a break. It can’t happen in a day, no)?" he had said.

Reportedly, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating each other for almost three years now. It is said that they both met via a common friend. The duo then started seeing each other more often and fell in love. However, the duo made their relationship official last year on the occasion of Athiya’s birthday.

