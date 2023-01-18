Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Wedding Preparations in Full Swing? Bride-to-Be Glows After Salon Session

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul’s ‘rumoured’ wedding has everyone’s attention. While there has been no official confirmation but seems like preparation have started in full swing. From KL Rahul’s Pali Hills residence all decked up for the festivities to Athiya Shetty stepping out of a salon, fans are looking for details.

In the video uploaded on Instagram, Athiya Shetty is looking beautiful in a checkered maxi dress with a square neckline. The clip is from her time at the salon.Before getting in her car, she turned around to give a dazzling smile to the paparazzi. The caption of the post read, “Bride Athiya Shetty getting ready for the wedding functions which begin from 20th”.

Fans could not keep their excitement as they rushed to the comment section. One user dedicated a line of a song and wrote, “Suno na sangemar mar ke ye minare kuch bhi nhi hai aagey tumhaare”.

Another fan noticed her well-maintained and sleek hair and said, “Baal ache lag rahe hai”.

A user gushed about her glowing skin, which was unmissable in the video. “She's glowing and how”, and dropped a heart emoji as well.

Check out the video here-

Before this, a video of light decoration at the cricketer’s house in Mumbai’s Pali Hill created a lot of buzz among fans on social media. The caption read, “KL Rahul’s wedding preparation started at their home in Pali hill in Bandra? Though the security guard said there is another wedding on the 13th floor. So this is probably not for their wedding but yes we are excited to be for their wedding from 20th”.

Many fans dropped heart emojis and also wrote ‘congratulations’.

Check out the video here:

As per Hindustan Times, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding will reportedly take place on January 23. It will be a 3-day affair and the functions will commence on January 21. If reports are to be believed, then the pre-wedding festivities will take place at Athiya Shetty’s father, Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse.

Athiya Shetty is known for her work in films including Mubarakan, Hero and Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Read all the Latest Movies News here