Athiya Shetty Looks Flawless in Pink Pantsuit; Pics Go Viral on Instagram

Athiya Shetty knows how to rock a pantsuit. Her latest social media post provides enough evidence of that. The actress who is popular for her incredibly toned physique shared a breath-taking picture on Instagram. In the pic, Athiya could be seen donning a marvelous baby pink pantsuit while posing for the camera. Athiya stunned her fans with her post which instantly went viral.

Through a split-screen, Athiya struck two captivating poses in the same pantsuit. In the first pose, she stared right through the camera while adorably tilting her head to the side.

For the second pose, Athiya looked to her side and flaunted her well-sculpted face. She topped her look with a pair of wine-colored oversized sunglasses. Tagging an eyewear brand in the caption, Athiya made it evident that the startling pictures were part of a promotional campaign.

Athiya’s Instagram page is loaded with other snaps where she can be seen nailing every look from a traditional saree to even gym wear.

Notably, it was not just Athiya’s fans who were enchanted by the pictures but even some B-town celebs showered love for her in the comment box. Mrunal Thakur too could not resist and dropped heart-eye emoticons. Esha Gupta also gave her a heart emotion.

Athiya and her cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul were roped in as brand ambassadors by Numi Paris. Last year, the brand had announced campaigns across various platforms featuring the duo.

Rumours about Athiya and KL Rahul’s relationship were simmering for a few years before the cricketer made it official with an Instagram post.

