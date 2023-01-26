CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Pathaan#EntertainmentNews#BiggBoss16#LiveCricket#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » Movies » Athiya Shetty's Mom in Tears As She & Suniel Shetty Hug Actress After Wedding With KL Rahul; See Pic
1-MIN READ

Athiya Shetty's Mom in Tears As She & Suniel Shetty Hug Actress After Wedding With KL Rahul; See Pic

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: January 26, 2023, 07:50 IST

Mumbai, India

Suniel Shetty kisses daughter Athiya Shetty in this unseen pic from the actress' wedding with KL Rahul.

Suniel Shetty kisses daughter Athiya Shetty in this unseen pic from the actress' wedding with KL Rahul.

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty shared new photos from his daughter Athiya Shetty's wedding with cricketer KL Rahul.

Suniel Shetty and wife Mana Shetty got emotional during their daughter Athiya Shetty’s wedding with cricketer KL Rahul. Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty tied the knot with Indian cricket team batter KL Rahul on January 23. The wedding ceremony took place at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.

On Wednesday, Suniel shared two new pictures from Athiya-Rahul’s wedding. In one of the pictures, he and his wife seemed emotional as they hugged Athiya after the wedding rituals. Rahul also dropped a white heart emoji on the post.

In addition to this fairy-tale wedding, the gifts received by the married couple also dominated the headlines. The duo apparently received a plethora of lavish gifts from friends, relatives and family members. As stated in reports, Suniel has gifted her daughter a luxurious apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 50 crore.

Salman Khan has reportedly gifted Athiya an Audi car worth Rs 1.64 crore. Jackie Shroff, Suniel’s co-actor in films like Border (1997), Refugee (2000), and Baaz: A Bird in Danger (2003), presented a watch worth Rs 30 lakh from Chopard Watches, a renowned Swiss luxury watch and jewellery brand. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is a close friend of Athiya, gifted her a diamond bracelet worth Rs 1.5 crore.

Virat Kohli apparently gifted Rahul a BMW car worth Rs 2.17 crore. Former Indian Cricket team captain, wicketkeeper and batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni also attended the event and presented Rahul with a Kawasaki Ninja bike worth Rs 80,00,000.

Apart from this wedding affair and the gifts, Athiya and Rahul will also organise a grand wedding reception later in Mumbai. As stated in reports, this reception will have more than 3000 guests in attendance.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. athiya shetty
  2. bollywood
  3. kl rahul
  4. Suniel Shetty
first published:January 26, 2023, 07:47 IST
last updated:January 26, 2023, 07:50 IST
Read More