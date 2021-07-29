CHANGE LANGUAGE
Athiya Shetty Posts This Comment on Rumoured Beau KL Rahul's Pics

KL Rahul (L) and Athiya Shetty are rumoured to be dating since 2019

KL Rahul shared some pictures from the time he practiced cricket on the grounds and Athiya Shetty dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

Recently, it had come to light that Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya has been with cricketer KL Rahul as they travelled with team India for tours. Virat Kohli’s wife, actress Anushka Sharma also posted Instagram pictures clicked by Athiya and recently Ishant Sharma’s wife shared some pictures in which Rahul and Athiya were together.

Now, Rahul posted some pictures from the time he practiced on the ground and Athiya dropped a hear emoji in the comments section.

Dating rumours have been swirling around the two since 2019. Rahul and Athiya are rumoured to have taken trips together, too. On Athiya’s birthday last year, KL Rahul posted a sun-kissed picture of themselves and wrote, “Happy birthday, mad child."

In a post shared by Ishant Sharma’s wife, Pratima Singh, Rahul can be seen hanging out with Athiya. In the picture that has been shared on Instagram, Athiya can be seen clicking the selfie, whereas KL Rahul, Ishant, Pratima Singh and Rajal Arora can be seen smiling for the camera.

Meanwhile, Rahul will play in the five-match Test series between India and England starting on August 4 (Wednesday) in Nottingham.

first published:July 29, 2021, 20:30 IST