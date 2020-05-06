MOVIES

Athiya Shetty Posts Throwback Pic From Her Thailand Getaway; Fans Wonder Why She Cropped KL Rahul

Image courtesy: Instagram

Rumours of Athiya and KL Rahul's alleged relationship surfaced last year, after the cricketer posted an adorable birthday wish for her on social media.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 8:30 AM IST
Athiya Shetty sort of made her relationship with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul Instagram official when she posted an adorable picture of them on her Instagram to wish the latter on his birthday.

However, Athiya's latest post has left fans scratching their heads. Taking to her Instagram account, the actress shared a throwback picture from her Thailand getaway, wherein she had gone with KL Rahul and a bunch of other friends.

And while a similar picture shared by the cricketer in the past had both Athiya and him in the frame, this one posted by the actress had only her, which left fans wondering if she cropped him. The picture saw Athiya posing at a telephone booth with a slight glimpse of KL Rahul as well.

Her caption read, “feels like a dream ago.” While one user wrote, "Cropped out KL." (sic) Another said, "Ignored KL Rahul."

View this post on Instagram

feels like a dream ago

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on

Earlier this year, the cricketer posted a similar picture of them on his Instagram that went insanely viral. KL Rahul also made a reference of Athiya's father, actor Suneil Shetty's film Hera Pheri in the caption. The cricketer wrote: "Hello, Devi Prasad?" and the actor dropped several ROFL emoticons in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram

Hello, devi prasad....?

A post shared by KL Rahul (@rahulkl) on

Earlier, in an interview, Suneil Shetty said, "I love Ahan's girlfriend and I love whom Athiya is seeing. I do not have a problem with that, Mana (Suniel Shetty's wife) doesn't have a problem with that and they are happy."

Here's what Athiya posted on KL Rahul's birthday:

View this post on Instagram

happy birthday, my person @rahulkl

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on

Athiya Shetty, daughter of Mana and Suniel Shetty, made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi, which was a box office debacle. She also featured in Mubarakan and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

