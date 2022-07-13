Athiya Shetty Reacts to Reports of Her Wedding With BF KL Rahul: 'Hope I'm Invited...'

A day after reports of actress Athiya Shetty and her boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul was addressed by her father Suniel Shetty- the actress has finally broken her silence on the rumours. On Wednesday, the Hero actress took to Instagram Story to address the rumours about her wedding. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul often make the headlines for their relationship and their rumoured wedding. However, neither Rahul nor Athiya has ever addressed marriage plans publicly.

Recently, it was reported that they are going to tie the knot in three months. Athiya reacted to speculations about the couple’s wedding and wrote on her Instagram Stories, “I hope I’m invited to the wedding that’s taking place in 3 months. Lol.”

Athiya and Rahul recently travelled to Munich together, where Rahul underwent surgery. Over the weekend, several reports claimed that Athiya and KL Rahul will tie the knot soon, most likely within the next few months.

Earlier, the actress’ father Suneil Shetty too reacted to the rumours. In a conversation with Radio Mirchi, the actor was asked whether the family has started preparations to which he answered, “No, nothing has been planned yet!”

Well, this isn’t the first time, the actress’ family members have reacted to her wedding rumours. Earlier in May, Athiya’s brother spoke about the rumoured wedding. “As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made. There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date?” Ahan told Dainik Bhaskar.

Meanwhile, as reported by IndiaToday.in, Athiya and Rahul are all set to marry in the next three months and grand preparations for the same are currently underway. Reportedly, the two families met each other recently and visited the house where Athiya and Rahul will be moving in. “Rahul’s parents were recently in Mumbai to meet Athiya’s family. The couple, along with their families, visited the new house where they will be moving in soon, to see the progress. The wedding is expected to take place in the next three months in Mumbai. It will be a grand celebration for both the families and every detail of the wedding is been overseen by the bride herself,” a source cited by the news portal claimed.

Athiya and Rahul have been dating each other for over three years now. They made their relationship public last year when KL Rahul accompanied the Shetty family to the screening of Ahan Shetty’s debut movie Tadap. That also marked the couple’s first public appearance together.

Earlier, Suniel Shetty had talked about his fondness for Rahul. During a conversation with ETimes, the actor said that he loves KL Rahul. “It is for them to decide what they want to do because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them,” the actor was quoted as saying.

