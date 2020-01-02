Athiya Shetty, Rumoured Boyfriend KL Rahul Return Home from New Year Vacation, See Pics
Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have sparked link-up rumours more than once, latest occasion being their New Year holiday in Thailand.
Image Courtesy: KL Rahul Instagram
Actor Athiya Shetty has returned home after enjoying her New Year's vacation with rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul. One of the most talked about supposed couples were in Thailand to ring in 2020. Athiya and KL Rahul were accompanied by their friends Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal and Usaamah Siddique.
The rumoured love-birds were snapped at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after returning from their holiday.
Athiya’s friend Anushka Ranjan posted a groupfie in her Instagram story. In the picture, the Mubarakan actress can be seen standing next to KL Rahul as they gear up to head home. The picture was clicked at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. The caption reads, "And we head home."
Athiya had earlier given a sneak peek into her exotic vacation at the beach destination. Sharing a sun-kissed picture, she wrote, “ninety percent happy, ten percent burnt.”
In one of the pictures, Athiya can be seen relishing spaghetti with crabs and the caption reads, “a well-balanced meal of carbs and carbs.”
KL Rahul, on his part, had also posted a few snaps from the holiday den.
Athiya Shetty was last seen in the comedy drama Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
