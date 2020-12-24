Athiya Shetty Says 'Flowers Make Me Happy', Rumoured Boyfriend KL Rahul Fulfills Her Wish

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul's fans had a meltdown after the rumoured lovebirds had a cute exchange on social media. Athiya, who is quite active on Instagram and often gives inside glimpses into her life via her account, on Wednesday shared a picture of herself holding a bunch of sunflowers. Posting the stunning photo, the actress wrote, "Flowers make me happy." And, KL Rahul fulfilled her wish by dropping a red rose emoji in the comments section.

Rahul's comment sent their fans into overdrive. “Aww,” one person wrote in reply to his comment. “You both (heart),” wrote another. One person called Rahul a "lover boy," while another said he and Athiya should get married now.

KL Rahul and Athiya have reportedly been dating for a while. Last month, Rahul shared an adorable picture with Athiya to wish her on her birthday. "Happy Birthday, mad child," he wrote alongside the photo.

Rumours of Athiya and Rahul’s romance have been doing the rounds for quite some time. The two often drop sweet comments on each other’s posts. They even rang in New Year 2019 together in Thailand, with their friends. However, neither has commented on the link-up.

Athiya’s father, actor Suniel Shetty had told ETimes in an interview, “I love whom Athiya is seeing. I do not have a problem with that, Mana (Suniel Shetty’s wife) doesn’t have a problem with that and they are happy.”