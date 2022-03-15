Athiya Shetty Sends Internet into Tizzy As She Receives BF KL Rahul from Airport; Watch

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, who prefers to keep her private life relatively low, on Monday received her boyfriend KL Rahul from Mumbai airport. The actress was clicked patiently waiting in her car for the cricketer.

The cricketer, who is gearing up for IPL 2022, was seen making his way through the arrivals terminal at the Mumbai international airport. Sporting a solid white tee, a printed cap and red pants, KL Rahul looked uber-cool.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day last month, KL Rahul, who made his relationship with Athiya Shetty Instagram official last year, took to his social media handle to post a loved-up selfie with the actress. In the grainy photo, the couple looks uber-cool as they pose for the camera. Captioning the photo, Rahul wrote, “Happy (heart) day."

Athiya Shetty often grabs headlines for her relationship with KL Rahul. Athiya and Rahul have made appearances on each other’s social media and are often spotted publicly. She had even accompanied him last year to one of his overseas cricket matches. There she bonded well with Anushka Sharma who was present to support her cricketer husband Virat Kohli.

Moreover, Athiya and Rahul’s marriage rumours were recently part of the gossip mill. It all started recently when the pair attended the red carpet at the opening of Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap. KL Rahul posed for photos with Athiya and appeared to be quite close to her family.

On the work front, Athiya made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 film Hero alongside, Suraj Pancholi. She was last seen in the comedy film Motichoor Chaknachoor, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress is yet to announce her next project.

