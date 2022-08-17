Athiya Shetty Sets Instagram on Fire With Latest Pic in Backless Top; KL Rahul Has Best Reaction

Athiya Shetty never fails to impress the fashion police with her style statements and often takes the internet by storm with her stunning photos. On Tuesday, Athiya set the Instagram on fire as she posted a sexy pic of herself in a backless top.

Athiya stuck a sensuous pose as she showed off her toned physique in the backless top which she paired with pants. Athiya’s boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul, was quick to drop fire emojis on her photo. Athiya’s father, actor Suniel Shetty, also commented a red heart emoji on the photo. Sharing the pic on her Instagram account, Athiya wrote: “All of the lights.”

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty has been dating KL Rahul for a few years now. Their wedding rumours recently took the internet by storm.

Earlier in May, Athiya’s brother spoke about the rumoured wedding. “As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made. There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date?” Ahan told Dainik Bhaskar.

Athiya’s father, actor Suniel Shetty had also talked about his fondness for Rahul. During a conversation with ETimes, the actor said that he loves KL Rahul. “It is for them to decide what they want to do because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them,” the actor was quoted as saying.

On the work front, Athiya was last seen in comedy-drama film Motichoor Chaknachoor. The movie was directed by Debamitra Biswal. The actress shared the screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film.

