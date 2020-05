Athiya Shetty Shares Adorable Childhood Picture with Family

Actor Athiya Shetty has shared an adorable glimpse of her childhood, winning her fans' hearts. She shared a throwback picture with father and veteran actor Suniel Shetty, mother Mana and brother Ahan Shetty.

Not only did the throwback picture create a frenzy, her witty caption also amused fans. Athiya could be seen with a serious expression whereas everyone else was smiling. Commenting on this, she wrote, "I missed the memo."

Check it out below:

Check out some of the other adorable throwbacks of the Shetty family below:

Athiya was last seen in Morichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.





