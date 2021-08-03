Athiya Shetty Shares 'Farewell' Post from England, Anushka Sharma Teases Her With Epic Comment

Athiya Shetty and Anushka Sharma had a blast in England with the latter’s husband Virat Kohli and other Indian cricketers. While Anushka was seen leaving for the English country with Virat and their daughter Vamika, Athiya surprised fans with her social media posts from the country. Both the actresses have been in the United Kingdom since last month where Team India has been stationed for their cricket series. Athiya reportedly accompanied Indian batsman KL Rahul, who she is apparently dating for over two years.

However, while Anushka continues to be with Virat in England, it seems Athiya is returning to India as she recently posted a picture of herself along with the caption “Hate goodbyes." On Monday, Athiya shared another post wherein she talked about her ‘Monday blues’. Taking to Instagram, Athiya shared pictures in which she is dressed in a grey Mount Holyoke College sweatshirt paired with black leather pants and a black Prada handbag. However, her face isn’t visible. In the first picture, Athiya Shetty holds a sipper cup containing a pale sky blue liquid. In the second photo, she posted just the picture of her drink. She captioned the picture, “Monday blues" followed by blueberries emoji.

Reacting to the picture, Anushka Sharma commented, “You’re really stepping up on your fitness goals in the last leg" followed by a face with a stuck-out tongue and winking eye emoji. Athiya replied, “@anushkasharma had to bid farewell" followed by a tear emoji.

A few days back, Athiya had turned photographer for Anushka Sharma. Anushka Sharma had shared a series of happy pictures clicked by Athiya. Anushka was seen wearing a pair of ripped jeans, a white T-shirt, and a white denim jacket for her day out with Athiya.

Earlier, Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty had said that she was vacationing with Ahan in England. “Yes, she is in England, but she is with Ahan. The brother-sister duo has gone there for a holiday. Rest you may check with them,” Suniel said to a leading daily earlier this month.

On the work front, Athiya was last seen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ in 2019. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is currently producing late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s debut film ‘Qala’.

