Athiya Shetty Shares Pics of Romantic Outings with BF KL Rahul On Cricketer’s Birthday: ‘Anywhere With You’

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been dating for some time now. An avid social media user, Athiya often treats her fans with intriguing pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. And on the occasion of her bae KL Rahul’s 30th birthday, today, the actress made the day special for her bae Rahul as she penned a romantic note for him. Athiya even shared a couple of loved-up pictures with her boyfriend.

The ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ actress took to Instagram and shared a couple of affectionate pictures with Rahul. She posted some monochromatic snaps as she reminisced on their romantic times. The first picture is a snap pf Athiya as she smilingly hugs Rahul, while they both pose for the lens. As we scroll further, we see Rahul and Athiya holding hands as they take a stroll in the woods. The last photograph, is a happy picture of the two, as Athiya leans on Rahul while seating next to each other as they travel together. She even tagged KL Rahul in the post. The loved-up post is a testimony to the bond the two love-birds share.

Advertisement

Taking to the captions, the actress wrote, anywhere with you, happy birthday ”.

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing-platform, more than 1.1 million fans liked it. Scores of Athiya’s colleagues from the industry and her friends chimed into the comments section and showered love on the duo. Anusha Dandekar and Esha Gupta dropped heart emotions, while Bakhtyar Irani called them cute. He wrote, “ ❤️❤️❤️❤️ cute.” Akansha Ranjan Kapoor said, “Except another bubble” ❤️.”

Fans too flooded the post with heart and fire emoticons.

The lovebirds regularly indulge in cute social media PDA and give couple goals to their fans. Athiya recently posted a story about breakfast with her rumoured boyfriend. Athiya posted an image, which showed two pancakes with healthy toppings, including berries, fruits and nuts.

On the work front, Athiya was last seen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ in 2019. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is currently producing late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s debut film ‘Qala’.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.