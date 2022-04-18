Athiya Shetty Shares Picture of Breakfast With Rumoured Boyfriend KL Rahul

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty’s daughter-actor Athiya Shetty are rumoured to be dating for quite a while now. The lovebirds regularly indulge in cute social media PDA and give couple goals to their fans.

Athiya recently posted a story about breakfast with her rumoured boyfriend. Athiya posted an image, which showed two pancakes with healthy toppings, including berries, fruits and nuts.

“@rahulkl finally sharing his food,” Athiya wrote in the caption. Athiya’s excitement over having breakfast with the star Indian batsman was palpable.

Both Rahul and Athiya are known to be fitness freaks and regularly post their workout pictures as well. But while they both are health-conscious, Rahul is known for being a foodie as well.

Suniel Shetty congratulates KL Rahul:

Not only Athiya, but even her family shares a good bond with KL Rahul. Athiya and Suniel Shetty were seen last week cheering for KL Rahul at an IPL match.

On Saturday, in his 100th Indian Premier League match, KL Rahul scored a scintillating 56-ball century against Mumbai Indians. After the game, Suniel Shetty posted a congratulatory Instagram post to celebrate the knock. “100 in his 100th, Work hard in silence, let your success be your noise,” Shetty wrote in the caption.

KL Rahul on Suniel Shetty:

It seems that KL Rahul has also mixed very well with Athiya’s father, Suniel Shetty. Recently in a light-hearted chat with Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast with Champions, KL talked about his bond with Suniel Shetty. Rahul said, “We do have some conversations, arguments sometimes, disagreements too. He talks sense because he understands the game. He tells me, ‘You are not fit enough. You are getting injured. There’s a reason for that. You are not eating healthy.’ He’s all about the healthy lifestyle, training."

On the work front, KL Rahul is at the peak of his career and is widely touted to be the next Indian captain after Rohit Sharma. Athiya, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2019 comedy, Motichoor Chaknachoor.

