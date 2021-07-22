Athiya Shetty Shares Sun Kissed Picture From London, Netizens Ask 'Where is KL Rahul?'

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty is currently in London, and she is having a pleasant time, going by her social media posts. On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to share a sun-kissed picture of her where she can be seen having a popsicle. She wore a white casual tee, kept her makeup minimal and donned a wayfarer to complete her look.

She captioned the image with two emojis.

Suniel Shetty took to the comment section to drop heart emojis on his daughter’s endearing snap. Her friend and industry colleague Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, “you byoot".

However, her picture has also stirred the interest of netizens who took to the comment section to enquire about her rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul, as the cricketer is in London as well.

It was reported that Athiya had left for England with her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul and Team India and was staying with them in a bio-bubble during the World Test Championship (WTC). Later, Suniel clarified that his daughter has gone on vacation with her brother Ahan Shetty.

Athiya and Rahul have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a long time now, however, they haven’t officially confirmed dating each other. On the professional front, she was last seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor.

