Athiya Shetty Shares Sweet Birthday Wish for KL Rahul: Grateful for You

On the occasion of cricketer KL Rahul’s birthday, Athiya Shetty took to social media to share some throwback pictures of the two of them in which they are seen twinning in white and blue. Athiya clicks some mirror selfies as the two pose goofy. While both have not yet confirmed their relationship officially, they are often seen spending time with each other.

She captioned the post, “Grateful for you, happy birthday."

Meanwhile, Athiya’s brother, Ahan Shetty, who is about to debut in Bollywood with Tadap opposite Tara Sutaria, has also put up a post for Rahul. He shared a throwback picture of both of them from an airport that read, “Happy birthday @rahulkl."

Many from the cricket community wished Rahul on his birthday including India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Yuvraj Singh among others. Punjab Kings and BCCI also posted their wishes on social media. RCB, Rahul’s former IPL team, took to Twitter to post their wishes.

