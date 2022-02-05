Athiya Shetty Steals BF KL Rahul's Hoodie for Sexy Instagram Pic; See Cricketer's Epic Reaction

Athiya Shetty is a beauty. She has a wardrobe worth looting, with everything from sarees to lehengas to casuals. Despite having a large wardrobe of her own, Athiya, just like every other girl, enjoys wearing her boyfriend’s outfits. Any couple’s unspoken law is that the boyfriend’s hoodie ultimately becomes the girlfriend’s property, and Athiya is no exception.

Athiya Shetty surprised her fans and followers on Friday with gorgeous shots from her most recent photoshoot. Apart from her eye-catching appearance, what drew everyone’s eye was her sweatshirt, which she seemed to have seized from her boyfriend cricketer KL Rahul’s wardrobe.

She was sporting an oversized hoodie in the photos. She finished her outfit with a pair of ragged jeans and stood for the lens with her tresses free. Athiya decided to keep her makeup to a minimum and wore elegant hoop earrings. A little investigation found that the hoodie she was wearing actually belongs to KL Rahul.

While several celebrities, like Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Shheethal Robin Uthappa and Krishna Shroff couldn’t stop admiring Athiya’s charms, KL Rahul’s remark piqued our interest. “Nice hoodie,” he wrote.

Athiya and Rahul frequently appear in each other’s amorous Instagram postings. She appeared in a video KL Rahul uploaded in which he relived the most memorable events of 2021.

Athiya and KL Rahul’s marriage rumours were recently part of the gossip mill. It all started recently when the pair attended the red carpet at the opening of Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap. KL Rahul posed for photos with Athiya and appeared to be quite close to her family.

