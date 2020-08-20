Athiya Shetty Stuns in Swimsuit Photo, KL Rahul Calls Her 'Boss' in Spanish

Athiya Shetty has pulled off a stunning pose in her latest photo on Instagram. Wearing a fashionable swimsuit with cout-oyts on the sides, the actress posed against a picturesque backdrop.

Sharing the picture, Athiya simply used a purple heart emoji as caption. Athiya is completely owning it in the picture, and her friends on social media are gushing over the post.

Actor Aditya Seal wrote "stunner", while Saiyami Kher and Pranutan Behl dropped black heart and fire emojis, respectively. Cricketer KL Rahul wrote "Jefa", which is Spanish for "boss".

Link-up rumours surrounding Athiya and Rahul have been floating for a while. They are further fueled when they share pictures and drop comments on each other's posts.

The two were said to have spent their New Years' together in Thailand. Athiya and Rahul were accompanied by their friends Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal and Usaamah Siddique. The rumoured love-birds were snapped at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after returning from their holiday.

On Rahul's birthday in April 2020, Athiya Shetty posted a selfie of the two of them together and called him 'my person'.

