Athiya Shetty to Tie the Knot With Boyfriend KL Rahul in Jan or Feb 2023: Report

Days after Athiya Shetty dismissed wedding rumours with boyfriend KL Rahul, a new report suggests that the couple is indeed getting married soon. Athiya and Rahul have been dating each other for a few years now. The duo is often spotted on lunch and dinner dates in Mumbai.

Even though Athiya recently rubbished the wedding speculations, an ETimes report claims that it is confirmed at least for now, until and unless Rahul and Athiya’s families have a change in plan, that the wedding is happening in early 2023. The months zeroed down are January and February.

Reacting to the speculations about the couple’s wedding reportedly taking place in the next three months, Athiya recently wrote on her Instagram Stories, “I hope I’m invited to the wedding that’s taking place in 3 months. Lol.” Athiya and Rahul recently travelled to Munich together, where Rahul underwent a surgery.

Earlier in May, Athiya’s brother spoke about the rumoured wedding. “As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made. There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date?” Ahan told Dainik Bhaskar.

Earlier, Suniel Shetty had talked about his fondness for Rahul. During a conversation with ETimes, the actor said that he loves KL Rahul. “It is for them to decide what they want to do because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them,” the actor was quoted as saying.

