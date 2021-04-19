Athiya Shetty Wishes KL Rahul on His Birthday, Anusha Dandekar Responds to Karan Kundrra's Claims

On the occasion of cricketer KL Rahul’s birthday, Athiya Shetty took to social media to share some throwback pictures of the two of them in which they are seen twinning in white and blue. Athiya clicks some mirror selfies as the two pose goofy. While both have not yet confirmed their relationship officially, they are often seen spending time with each other.

Athiya Shetty Shares Sweet Birthday Wish for KL Rahul: Grateful for You

Celebrity couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s new music video, Madhanya, has been released on YouTube. In the music video, Rahul and Disha are seen getting married. While Rahul is seen dressed in a cream-coloured sherwani, Disha looks pretty in a pink lehenga. Later, Disha leaves her home and goes to her in-laws where she romances with Rahul.

Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Have Eyes Only for Each Other in Music Video ‘Madhanya’

VJ Anusha Dandekar and actor Karan Kundrra have called it quits between them after being in three-year-long relationship. It was not long ago that Anusha shared a long note on Instagram confirming the news of her break-up with Karan. She stated that Karan “cheated and lied to” her and owed her an apology. After Anusha opened up about her break-up with Karan, news of her being in a new relationship with actor Jason Shah started doing rounds on the internet. While Anusha’s post-breakup experience seems sour, Karan recently shared his side of the story.

Anusha Dandekar Responds to Karan Kundrra’s Claims on Break up: Sad How People Believe Their Lies

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are currently shooting for Bhediya in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh. A video from the set is going viral on social media that shows Varun unknowingly missing out on feeding cake to a little girl. Kriti made fun of her co-star as she shared the clip on Instagram and wrote, “This might make your day. We all have been there, haven’t we? P.S. : cant believe you did that to her (sic).”

This Video of Varun Dhawan from ‘Bhediya’ Set is Winning the Internet

Poet and actor Shailesh Lodha has been featuring as Taarak Mehta in TV’s longest running comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It is famous for doing family centric comedy and has been attracting viewers with its clean humour. In a throwback video, Shailesh is seen criticising comedian Kapil Sharma’s show for the brand of humour it uses for entertaining people.

When Shailesh Lodha Didn’t Mince Words in Criticising Kapil Sharma’s Show

