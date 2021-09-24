Athiya Shettys Asks KL Rahul to FaceTime Her; Cricketer Has a Hilarious Response

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty often grabs headlines for her rumoured relationship with cricketer KL Rahul. Athiya and Rahul have made appearances on each other’s social media and have even been spotted publicly. However, they have not made their relationship official. However, their respective group of fans still ship them a lot and any new information about them quickly goes viral. Recently, the cricketer fuelled the rumours after he had a hilarious interaction with her on Instagram. On Thursday, Rahul had hosted a Q/A session on the app asking fans what he should do that day. The actress crashed the session with her own suggestion.

Athiya wrote, “You should deffs FaceTime me." The cricketer shared a picture of himself with a panther mascot, showing off his ‘frown’ face. He wrote, “Our face when you don’t pick up @athiyashetty."

Meanwhile, Athiya recently vacationed in London while Team India played a test cricket series against England. The actress shared a lot of pictures from the city but did not share one with the cricket. However Anushka Sharma, who accompanied Virat Kohli on the trip posted a group picture which saw Athiya and Rahul together.

On Rahul’s birthday Athiya shared quirky mirror-selfie. She wrote, “grateful for you, happy birthday."

On the work front, Athiya made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero alongside, Suraj Pancholi. She was last seen in the comedy film Motichoor Chaknachoor, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress is yet to announce her next project.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul is currently playing in Indian Premiere League in the Punjab Kings team.

