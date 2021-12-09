Athiya Shetty's Pics in Boyfriend KL Rahul’s Hoodies Are Going Viral on Social Media

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul made their relationship public recently. The duo has been spotted together several times, including most recently at the screening of Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty’s movie Tadap. Right now, Athiya is at the centre of public attention, after she recently posted a picture on her Instagram account wearing what looks like her boyfriend’s hoodie.

The photo has lots of context. In the past, KL Rahul had shared a picture on Instagram wearing a black hoodie, which had a tiger print on it. Soon after the picture was shared, a fan club also shared a picture of Athiya Shetty in the same hoodie. This sent the whole fandom into a tizzy, with people discussing the Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul relationship.

Fans are not the only ones who shared pictures of the duo. Photographer Rajesh Kumar has also shared a photo of Athiya wearing a beige hoodie, under which cricketer Mayank Agarwal has commented, “@athiyashetty I think I’ve seen this hoodie somewhere.” It seems that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are quite close to each other and don’t mind sharing each other’s clothes.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating each other for a long time. Initially, they were silent on their relationship, but later Rahul confirmed it by sharing a heart emoji on Athiya’s birthday post. The two were also spotted together during India’s tour of England.

Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut with Sooraj Pancholi. After this, she was seen in ‘Mubarakan’ with Arjun Kapoor. Her last movie was Motichoor Chaknachoor in 2019.

