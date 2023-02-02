It feels like Valentine’s came early for the newly married couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul. We tried but failed to forget Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s mesmerising wedding. Everything was flawless in Athiya Shetty’s wedding outfits. From haldi to reception, the diva set goals for the upcoming brides in the tinsel town.

So without further ado, let’s decode each of her outfits and take some major style notes.

For her haldi ceremony, Athiya Shetty wore an ivory cotton Anarkali. Ritu Kumar’s handmade outfit featured intricate work and a gharara skirt. The vintage ensemble was the ideal combination of comfort and luxury. Her hair was styled in a braided half ponytail with flowers. The look was completed with minimal glam and a heavy maang tikka. Take a look:

The diva looked stunning in a gold and fuchsia pink saree at her muhurtham ceremony. Madhurya Creations clothing provided the handwoven drape to Athiya. It was worn with a sleeveless pink blouse with golden stripes. A choker necklace, jhumkas, and a few traditional bangles were worn to complement the saree. Her signature makeup looks are back, including eyeliner, rosy cheek tint and blush pink lips.

Athiya chose a pastel chikankari lehenga from designer Anjul Bhandari for her mehendi ceremony. The ensemble was embellished with intricate chikankari work. It included a short-sleeved blouse with a scoop neckline, a flared lehenga skirt and an embroidered dupatta. She gave her look a meaningful personal touch by wearing chandbalis and maang tikka. Take a look at Athiya Shetty’s mehendi ceremony:

For her wedding, Athiya Shetty dressed to perfection in pastels. She became Anamika Khanna’s muse and the designer’s delicately embroidered floral design language extended all the way down to her beautiful blush pink lehenga. She wore a floral blouse with a matching dupatta draped as a pallu and a veil. We were left speechless by her bridal grace.

It appears that Athiya also gave us fodder from her post-wedding bash. She went back to fashion designer Anamika Khanna and chose a stunning customised sharara set. The bright red outfit was adorned with intricate embroidery all over. It was a flawless blend of modern and traditional aesthetics. Athiya accessorised her chic ensemble with a choker, diamond studs and the show-stopping mangal sutra. Her makeup was minimal dewy glam, topped by a low ponytail.

Athiya ditched the suit or gown for her after the wedding reception. She wore an ivory-coloured pantsuit embellished with baby pearls and sequins. Her ensemble consisted of chikankari pants, a strappy top and a buttoned jacket. The bride accessorised her ensemble with statement earrings. Her look was completed by subtle makeup and wavy hair.

