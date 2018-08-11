English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Athiya Shetty's Throwback Picture for Dad Suniel Shetty's Birthday Will Win Your Heart
Getting nostalgic on Suniel Shetty's birthday, his daughter Athiya shared a throwback picture with a heartfelt message for him.
Image: Yogen Shah
Loading...
One of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, Suniel Shetty has wooed the hearts of millions of cinegoers. From action to comedy to even romance, he has nailed every genre he has taken up. The actor, who is now acing the ageing game, manages to look dashing even today, as he celebrates his 57th birthday.
Getting nostalgic on the Dhadkan star's birthday, his daughter Athiya Shetty shared a throwback picture with a heartfelt message for her dad. She wrote, " Happy birthday Papa. Thank you for always being so patient with me, keeping the faith when I forget to and never letting go of my hand. I hope to make you proud every single day. I love you. With a heart like yours, you deserve all the happiness in the world."
Take a look!
Isn't that adorable? This father-daughter duo is clearly winning hearts for the bond they share.
As an actor or as a father, the Bollywood star is loved for his simplicity. In a previous interview with News18.com, Suniel admitted that he believes age is just a number and that he could take on any youngster in a round of boxing since he remains as fit as he was years ago. “At 57 I can probably take on a 21 year old in a sport or a round of boxing and I am not saying this arrogantly, I am saying this so that people realise that age is genuinely just a number,” he said.
Athiya made her debut in Bollywood opposite Sooraj Pancholi with Hero, though she hasn't impressed the audiences like her father, yet. She was last seen in Mubarakan with Arjun Kapoor, Ileana DCruz and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, reports say that Suniel will be next seen in Indra Kumar's Hera Pheri 3 with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.
Also Watch
Getting nostalgic on the Dhadkan star's birthday, his daughter Athiya Shetty shared a throwback picture with a heartfelt message for her dad. She wrote, " Happy birthday Papa. Thank you for always being so patient with me, keeping the faith when I forget to and never letting go of my hand. I hope to make you proud every single day. I love you. With a heart like yours, you deserve all the happiness in the world."
Take a look!
Happy birthday Papa ♥️ Thank you for always being so patient with me, keeping the faith when I forget to and never letting go of my hand. I hope to make you proud every single day. I love you. With a heart like yours, you deserve all the happiness in the world. @SunielVShetty pic.twitter.com/j5tbKaIbeB— Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) August 11, 2018
Isn't that adorable? This father-daughter duo is clearly winning hearts for the bond they share.
As an actor or as a father, the Bollywood star is loved for his simplicity. In a previous interview with News18.com, Suniel admitted that he believes age is just a number and that he could take on any youngster in a round of boxing since he remains as fit as he was years ago. “At 57 I can probably take on a 21 year old in a sport or a round of boxing and I am not saying this arrogantly, I am saying this so that people realise that age is genuinely just a number,” he said.
Athiya made her debut in Bollywood opposite Sooraj Pancholi with Hero, though she hasn't impressed the audiences like her father, yet. She was last seen in Mubarakan with Arjun Kapoor, Ileana DCruz and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, reports say that Suniel will be next seen in Indra Kumar's Hera Pheri 3 with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'Wars Taught Me Recycling': Meet the 89-Year-Old Grandmother Who's Turning Torn Saris into Bags
- Arjun Tendulkar Lends Helping Hand to Ground Staff at Lord’s
- 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala Looking to Keep India's Flag Flying High at Asian Games
- Sonali Bendre Misses Son Ranveer on His Birthday as She Undergoes Cancer Treatment, See Her Post
- Rishi Kapoor Calls British Airways Racist, Recommends Flying Emirates or Jet Instead
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...