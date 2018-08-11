Athiya Shetty's Throwback Picture for Dad Suniel Shetty's Birthday Will Win Your Heart

Happy birthday Papa ♥️ Thank you for always being so patient with me, keeping the faith when I forget to and never letting go of my hand. I hope to make you proud every single day. I love you. With a heart like yours, you deserve all the happiness in the world. @SunielVShetty pic.twitter.com/j5tbKaIbeB — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) August 11, 2018

One of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, Suniel Shetty has wooed the hearts of millions of cinegoers. From action to comedy to even romance, he has nailed every genre he has taken up. The actor, who is now acing the ageing game, manages to look dashing even today, as he celebrates his 57th birthday.Getting nostalgic on the Dhadkan star's birthday, his daughter Athiya Shetty shared a throwback picture with a heartfelt message for her dad. She wrote, " Happy birthday Papa. Thank you for always being so patient with me, keeping the faith when I forget to and never letting go of my hand. I hope to make you proud every single day. I love you. With a heart like yours, you deserve all the happiness in the world."Take a look!Isn't that adorable? This father-daughter duo is clearly winning hearts for the bond they share.As an actor or as a father, the Bollywood star is loved for his simplicity. In a previous interview with News18.com, Suniel admitted that he believes age is just a number and that he could take on any youngster in a round of boxing since he remains as fit as he was years ago. “At 57 I can probably take on a 21 year old in a sport or a round of boxing and I am not saying this arrogantly, I am saying this so that people realise that age is genuinely just a number,” he said.Athiya made her debut in Bollywood opposite Sooraj Pancholi with Hero, though she hasn't impressed the audiences like her father, yet. She was last seen in Mubarakan with Arjun Kapoor, Ileana DCruz and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, reports say that Suniel will be next seen in Indra Kumar's Hera Pheri 3 with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.