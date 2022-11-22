Athlete Kuhu Bhosle's Fitness Posts Will Inspire You To Hit The Gym, See Pics

The Marathi film industry has seen several actors ruling the hearts with their impeccable acting skills. They have carved a niche among the audience with several amazing films to their credit. Many times, their children carry forward their legacy. However, that’s not always the case. Some of them decided to tread a different career path, and are also extremely successful in that. One such example is that of Kuhu Bhosle, actor Nagesh Bhosle’s daughter, who chose to make her career in bodybuilding, rather than acting and has done commendable work.

A cursory glance at Kuhu’s Instagram feed reveals a lot of pictures where she can be seen flaunting her toned body. She has attained a massive fan following and is inspiring a lot of people to work towards their fitness.

In the latest reel, Kuhu is flaunting her powerful muscles. She has inspired her fans to believe that perfect abs are totally achievable. Kuhu’s shredded abs are testimony to the fact that she frequents the gym on a regular basis. Fans were surprised to see the amount of effort she has put in to achieve this body. They couldn’t help appreciating her. One of them wrote, “That veins”. Another commented, “And vascular…where the beauty lies…”. Sikander Kahlon’s hit track WW3 (World War 3) from the album Storm Shadow EP and composed by Wazir Patar perfectly complements this reel.

With serious hard work and effort, Kuhu has achieved an insanely fit physique. Not long ago, she won the Bronze medal at the International Health Sports & Fitness Festival. She informed me about this development on Instagram and wrote, “My WELLNESS division debuted bronze medal class A at the @ihff_olympia_india. Pic credit @jessicakandyy . Thank you so much everyone for supporting me @sheruclassic @sheruaangrishofficial @hemantsheruaangrish @whynotfitnessofficial @belegend_supps @belegendessentials @beingfitkitchen @belegendcollection @belegend_india #kuhubhosle.”

Apart from bodybuilding, Kuhu also essayed the role of the female lead in Sikander Kahlon’s song 5’6" (Bin Tere).

