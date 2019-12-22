Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana Welcome Their Second Child
Atif Aslam and wife Sara Bharwana welcomed their second child, a baby boy on Saturday. The couple is already parents to son Ahad Atif, who was born in 2014.
Singer Atif Aslam and wife Sara Bharwana welcomed a baby boy on Saturday. Not only did the singer announce the news on social media, but he also shared the first picture of his son.
In the adorable picture, we can see the baby sleeping on an elephant pillow wearing a gray sweater and white cap. The singer shared his happiness with his fans and also conveyed that both the mother and the baby were fine. “Ladies and gentlemen our NEW arrival Alhamdulilah. Both mother and baby are fine. Keep us in your prayers and don’t forget to say Mashallah,” he wrote.
Check it out:
Atif and Sara are also parents to son Ahad Atif, who was born in 2014. The couple had tied the knot in March 2013 in Lahore, Pakistan.
