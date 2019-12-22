Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana Welcome Their Second Child

Atif Aslam and wife Sara Bharwana welcomed their second child, a baby boy on Saturday. The couple is already parents to son Ahad Atif, who was born in 2014.

News18.com

Updated:December 22, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana Welcome Their Second Child
Atif Aslam and wife Sara Bharwana welcomed their second child, a baby boy on Saturday. The couple is already parents to son Ahad Atif, who was born in 2014.

Singer Atif Aslam and wife Sara Bharwana welcomed a baby boy on Saturday. Not only did the singer announce the news on social media, but he also shared the first picture of his son.

In the adorable picture, we can see the baby sleeping on an elephant pillow wearing a gray sweater and white cap. The singer shared his happiness with his fans and also conveyed that both the mother and the baby were fine. “Ladies and gentlemen our NEW arrival Alhamdulilah. Both mother and baby are fine. Keep us in your prayers and don’t forget to say Mashallah,” he wrote.

Check it out:

Atif and Sara are also parents to son Ahad Atif, who was born in 2014. The couple had tied the knot in March 2013 in Lahore, Pakistan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram