Atif Aslam Song in Salman Khan's Notebook to be Re-recorded by Another Singer, Director Confirms

It was recently reported that singer Atif Aslam would no longer be associated with Salman Khan's production Notebook, after the Pulwama attack and outrage against Pakistani artistes that followed. Now, at the trailer preview of the films, director Nitin Kakkar has confirmed the same, revealing that the song Atif had recorded will be re-recorded with another singer.The decision was made after the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) announced a blanket ban on Pakistani artistes. Nitin said, “We have got a new voice. There’s only one song of Atif in the film and we will have to re-do it. We all are Indians and it is unfortunate whatever has happened. But the show must go on, as they say."The filmmaker also said that they delayed the release of Notebook's trailer because of the Pulwama terror attack. Previously, the trailer was supposed to be released on February 17.The director said, “The nation is always our priority, the country comes first, and then other things. Unfortunately, that incident happened and we had to do our bit. We felt it was not the right time to release the trailer. So we held it back.” Recently, the makers also revealed that they won't be releasing the film in Pakistan.Notebook is a romantic drama film, which is slated to hit screens on March 29. The movie will see the launch of two newcomers – Pranutan (Mohnish Bahl’s daughter) and Zaheer Iqbal. The trailer of the film will be out today.