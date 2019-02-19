English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Atif Aslam's Song Dropped from Salman Khan's Film: Reports
In the wake of Pulwama terror attack, actor Salman Khan has reported dropped singer Atif Aslam's song from his upcoming production 'Notebook'.
In the wake of Pulwama terror attack, actor Salman Khan has reported dropped singer Atif Aslam's song from his upcoming production 'Notebook'.
Actor Salman Khan has reportedly dropped singer Atif Aslam's song from his upcoming production Notebook in the wake of Pulwama terror attack that killed at least 40 CRPF jawans. The film, starring Mohnish Bahl’s daughter Pranutan and newcomer Zaheer Iqbal, is a Hindi remake of the iconic 2004 hit Hollywood film titled The Notebook which starred actors Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. The movie was inspired from writer Nicholas Sparks’ book by the same name.
As per several media reports, no new singer has been roped in so far and the track sung by Aslam will reportedly be re-recorded in a few days.
This comes after T-series delisted Aslam's latest track Baarishein from its YouTube channel after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) threatened record labels to drop Pakistani singers. The song, featuring Aslam and actress Nushrat Bharucha, released on February 13. The very next day a deadly terrorist attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Later, a terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack.
The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also announced a total ban on Pakistani actors and artistes working in the Indian film industry. The association said that it would ban and take strong action against any organisation that insists on or is found working with the Pakistani nationals.
