‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, Marathi Actress Mitali Mayekar Receives Unique Guest; Watch Video

Marathi actress Mitali Mayekar and her husband actor Siddharth Chandekar are active on social media and their posts on social media keep fans engaged. Mitali has once again shared a video on her Instagram account with a very interesting caption. In the caption of the video, she has written “Atithi Devo Bhava’ which means that guests are equal to God. By this, one can guess that some guests must have arrived at the couple’s house and it can be seen in the video that the guest is a monkey.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUH63KxquPJ/?utm_medium=copy_link

In the video a monkey can be seen at the window of the house of the actress. Mitali is seen welcoming the guest with an apple. The monkey takes the apple and eats it. Then the actress also offers a glass of water which the monkey drinks. Not just the video but her action too is being liked and appreciated by people a lot.

One user commented, “Puresttt Soul” and another said, “So adorable”. A third user wrote “Awww So cute”. Mitali shares pictures and clips of animals on her Instagram account at times. “Now he will visit every day, and also invite friends, keep changing the fruit. Bananas will be economical,” advised another user in his comment. The video has received around 20 thousand likes so far.

A few months ago, the actress shared some pictures of a leopard which entered the backyard of her house. Earlier she had also shared the picture of a deer as well.

Sidharth and Mitali got married on January 24 this year. The pictures of the couple’s wedding went viral on social media. Not just the couples outfits and their looks but the complete wedding drew the attention of fans. The two looked absolutely gorgeous and happy together.

