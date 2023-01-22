Atlee Says SRK 'Respects Audience, Fans...' as Pathaan Star Showers Praises on 'Mad Mass Director'

Shah Rukh Khan has a glorious year ahead of him. With three back-to-back films releasing starting from Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan which is scheduled to release on January 25, the actor has been conducting #AskSRK sessions on a frequent basis. During one such discourse between the star and his fans on Saturday, when a user asked a question about Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan promptly responded with praises for his Jawan director. And Atlee’s reaction to that answer is everything wholesome.

King Khan answered a question presumably about Atlee in a now-deleted tweet. He had written, “He is a mad mass director and very hard working. His wife and him are lovely.”. Atlee was quick on his feet to react. The famed filmmaker tweeted out, “Sir love you, sir. When it comes to hard work you are the king in it, sir. You respect the audience and fans more than anything. The hard work you put into each film is unmatchable. I am blessed to have seen that closely sir, can’t wait to watch Pathan chieffffffff.”

Sir love you sir Wen it comes to hard work ur the king in it sir , u respect audience and fans more than anything , so the hard work u put in each film is unmatchable I am blessed to have seen that closely sir , can’t wait to watch Pathan chieffffffff ❤️ https://t.co/OxLNiY5eiT— atlee (@Atlee_dir) January 21, 2023

Earlier during the trailer release of Pathaan, Atlee had shared the same on his timeline with the caption, “Wowww!!!! Stunning pure action entertainer Pathan is gona be 👍 @iamsrk ur a king of mass sir feeling happy and proud to see u in this avatar sir kudos to Sid sir and Adhi sir @yrf @deepikapadukone kudos to entire team Pathaan". To this, Shah Rukh Khan wrote back,"Thank u sir. U being the king of mass…if u liked it, it means a lot. My love to u."

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is anticipated to be an adrenaline-pumping roller-coaster ride with a stellar cast on board right from Deepika Padukone to John Abraham. The film would form an essential part of Yash Raj’s spy universe which already consists of films like War, Tiger 3 and Tiger Zinda Hai. On the other hand, Atlee’s Jawan would feature Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in lead roles. The film earlier rumoured to be titled Lion was announced with a teaser in June 2022. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Jawan is set to be released on 2 June 2023 along with its Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions.

