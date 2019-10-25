Atlee's Bigil Starring Vijay, Nayanthara Leaked Online by Tamil Rockers: Report

Tamil film Bigil is one of the much anticipated films of Atlee, starring Vijay in the lead role. The film, which released on Friday is receiving much appreciation from the audience and is touted as one the best performances of the actor till date. However, Bigil is now available for download online thanks to TamilRockers. A pirated version of the film has been leaked online by the torrent site within hours of its release in theatres on October 25, reports Jansatta.com.

The film features Vijay in dual roles of a father and a son. As the father, Vijay will be seen in a gangster avatar, while he plays the coach of a women's football team as the son. Produced by AGS Entertainment on a whopping budget of Rs 180 crore, Bigil has been dubbed in Telugu as Whistle. Now that the film is leaked, it might affect the box office collection of the film.

Bigil is not the first victim of the piracy website. TamilRockers has been diligently leaking movies almost every week, sometimes a day before and sometimes on the day of their release. Films like Saaho, Avengers: Endgame, Super 30, The Lion King, Aladdin, Judgementall Hai Kya, Petta, Viswasam, Gully Boy, Thugs of Hindostan and even Akshay Kumar-Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 have fallen victim to their pirating ways.

The website has been banned by the government. In February, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) protested against piracy. Madras High Court had also intervened, but TamilRockers continues to operate.

Meanwhile, Bigil on Wednesday became the fourth Tamil film to get a Twitter emoji. Directed by Atlee, the film happens to be Vijay's second film to get an emoji after Mersal. Two other Tamil films to have emojis on Twitter. These are superstar Rajinikanth's Kaala and Suriya's NGK.

Bigil also stars Jackie Shroff, Nayanthara, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles.

