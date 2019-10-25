Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Atlee's Bigil Starring Vijay, Nayanthara Leaked Online by Tamil Rockers: Report

Tamil film Bigil is one of the much anticipated films of Atlee, starring Vijay in the lead role had hit theaters on Friday. Now it is available for download online thanks to TamilRockers.

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Atlee's Bigil Starring Vijay, Nayanthara Leaked Online by Tamil Rockers: Report
Image: Twitter

Tamil film Bigil is one of the much anticipated films of Atlee, starring Vijay in the lead role. The film, which released on Friday is receiving much appreciation from the audience and is touted as one the best performances of the actor till date. However, Bigil is now available for download online thanks to TamilRockers. A pirated version of the film has been leaked online by the torrent site within hours of its release in theatres on October 25, reports Jansatta.com.

The film features Vijay in dual roles of a father and a son. As the father, Vijay will be seen in a gangster avatar, while he plays the coach of a women's football team as the son. Produced by AGS Entertainment on a whopping budget of Rs 180 crore, Bigil has been dubbed in Telugu as Whistle. Now that the film is leaked, it might affect the box office collection of the film.

Also read: Bigil Early Review: Fans Hail Atlee's Film as Vijay's Best Performance

Bigil is not the first victim of the piracy website. TamilRockers has been diligently leaking movies almost every week, sometimes a day before and sometimes on the day of their release. Films like Saaho, Avengers: Endgame, Super 30, The Lion King, Aladdin, Judgementall Hai Kya, Petta, Viswasam, Gully Boy, Thugs of Hindostan and even Akshay Kumar-Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 have fallen victim to their pirating ways.

The website has been banned by the government. In February, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) protested against piracy. Madras High Court had also intervened, but TamilRockers continues to operate.

Meanwhile, Bigil on Wednesday became the fourth Tamil film to get a Twitter emoji. Directed by Atlee, the film happens to be Vijay's second film to get an emoji after Mersal. Two other Tamil films to have emojis on Twitter. These are superstar Rajinikanth's Kaala and Suriya's NGK.

Bigil also stars Jackie Shroff, Nayanthara, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram