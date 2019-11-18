Atlee's Directorial Starring Shah Rukh Khan To Begin Shoot In March 2020?

The wait to see Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screen may be finally over! Tentatively titled as Sanki, his next movie is expected to go on the floors in March 2020. An Atlee directorial, project is said to be an action entertainer.

According to an entertainment portal, a close source has said, "An official announcement about the title of the film will be made closer to when the film commences. But for now, the venture is being readied to go on floors in March next year."

Confirming the genre of the film, the source said, "Yes, the film will be an action entertainer and will see Shah Rukh Khan in an avatar unlike what we have seen before."

South director Atlee's latest directorial Bigil has earned big at the box office, crossing the Rs 200 crore mark. The movie is a sports drama and stars Vijay, Yogi Babu, Vivek, Kathir, Jackie Shroff, Manobala and Daniel Balaji among others.

Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2019 movie Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, which was a dud at the box office. Fans have been waiting to see the Badshah in a project soon, the announcement of which was supposed to be made on the actor's birthday itself. An official announcement from the actor and director is awaited. Meanwhile, reports say that SRK will be seen in a pivotal cameo in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.