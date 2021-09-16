Atlee's Next Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara Titled Lion? Here's What We Know

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming acclaimed South Indian filmmaker Atlee’s upcoming film. The untitled project will also feature Nayanthara, who is called Lady Superstar in the South Indian film industry. Now, if a letter is to be believed, their outing might be titled Lion. The leaked picture of a letter seeking permission to park the production vehicles suggest that the film is titled Lion, however, it can very well be a tentative title.

South Indian actress Nayanthara will be making her Bollywood debut with this action-packed film. The film will feature Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Atlee, who is known for films like Bigil and Mersal will be directing his maiden Hindi film with this project. While fans are extremely excited to watch this collaboration, there is more good news for them. Vijay, who is called Thalapathy, will reportedly make a cameo and share screen space with Shah Rukh in the film.

Meanwhile, last week, Shah Rukh and Nayanthara were spotted in Pune. According to reports, the team will have a 10-day shooting schedule in Pune. Nayanthara and Atlee have also worked in two other films, Raja Rani and Bigil. Telugu actor Rana Daggubati is also expected to join them later in the shoot.

