'Atmanirbhar' Zareen Khan Applies Eid Mehndi On Her Own

Taking to Instagram, Zareen Khan uploaded a video in which she applies mehndi while referring to a design saved in her mobile.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 9:21 PM IST
On the occasion of Eid, actress Zareen khan took out a moment to apply mehndi on her hand, all by herself amid the lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, she uploaded a video in which she applies mehndi while referring to a design saved in her mobile.

"Eid preps#AboutLastNight #BeingAtmanirbhar #EidMubarak," Zareen captioned the video.

After getting dressed up for the festival, she posted another video that shows her wishing her fans Eid Mubarak. She opted for an orange suit.

Eid Mubarak ✨✨✨ #EidMubarak #ZareenKhan

About work, which is right now stalled owing to the COVID-19 lockdown, she told IANS, "I was about to shoot for a Punjabi movie in London in May. I had to start work on a Hindi horror film too, and even on my digital debut show. Everything is uncertain now. I don''t know when things will return to normalcy. Seeing the current situation, it seems it will take time to resume -- especially in my industry where most of the work is team-based."

