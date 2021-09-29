Atrangi Re Likely to Get an OTT  Release, Suggests Akshay Kumar

After the Maharashtra government announced the reopening of cinema halls in the state, many filmmakers rushed to book the festive and other important dates for the release of their films. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar-starrer upcoming films, including Bachchan Pandey, Sooryavanshi, Ram Setu, Prithviraj, and RakshaBandhan, have got their respective release dates booked. However, no announcement has been made yet by the makers regarding Atrangi Re.

Alongside Akshay Kumar, the film features Sara Ali Khan and south actor Dhanush in pivotal roles. According to reports, the team wrapped the shooting of Atrangi Re in March this year. Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, talking about the release of Atrangi re, Akshay said that the makers of the film are considering releasing it on the Over The Top (OTT) platform.

The actor said, “I haven’t really considered Atrangi Re in the list yet as the team is still deciding over whether the film should be released in theatres or on the OTT platform. And given the circumstances, it looks like OTT may simply be the medium of choice for the release of the film."

During the interview, Akshay revealed that he, too, thinks that OTT would be the best choice to release the film. He said, “The film has a different subject and storyline, which has never been heard before. For me and Anand Rai, the most suited platform must be chosen for the film."

The film is a cross-cultural love story and is directed by Aanand L Rai. The story features female lead Sara Ali Khan in a double role, romancing Dhanush as well as Akshay.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on August 6, but due to the pandemic crisis and lockdown, it got delayed. The music has been composed by AR Rahman. Coincidentally, Atrangi re will be the second OTT release of Akshay, Sara, and Dhanush after Laxmmi Bomb, Coolie No. 1, and Jagame Thandhiram respectively.

