'Atrangi Re' Still Feat Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan Gives us 'Raanjhanaa' Vibes

Atrangi Re is bringing together actors Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush for the first time. The movie is directed by Aanand L Rai and is a musical, composed by maestro AR Rahman.

The film has been announced to go on the floors again in October this year for the next round of shooting with Dhanush, Sara and Akshay. Additionally, a BTS still from Atrangi Re has also surfaced on social media.

The new image gives us a glimpse into the characters that Sara and Dhanush are playing in the movie. Dhanush is dressed in a striped shirt while Sara wears a yellow and purple salwar kameez. Both characters look like they belong to the urban landscape. One can't help but shake off the feeling that Sara looks a bit like Sonam Kapoor's Zoya in Raanjhanaa (2013).

About resuming Atrangi Re shoot in October, Aanand said, "During this lockdown, I've taken out a lot of time to prepare for the upcoming schedules of Atrangi Re. I'm really excited to start the next schedule, which is planned to happen in Madurai, October onwards, and then with Akshay for a month in Delhi and Mumbai, with all safety precautions in place, of course."

