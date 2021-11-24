Atrangi Re Trailer: Sara Ali Khan Teases Funnily Weird Love Triangle With Dhanush And Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush are all set to share the screen space in Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film Atrangi Re. The makers unveiled the film’s trailer on Wednesday and revealed that it will start streaming from December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The three-minute-long trailer opens with a Tamil boy named Vishnu’s (played by Dhanush) abduction by Rinku Sooryavanshi’s (Sara Ali Khan) family who wants to marry off their rebellious daughter in order to get rid of her magician boyfriend Sajad (played by Akshay Kumar). Well, the best love triangles are the ones that don’t have a clear solution, but by the looks of the trailer, it seems the story of Atrangi Re doesn’t play by the rules. Because Sara’s character, Rinku, doesn’t want to choose between Vishnu and Sajad. Instead, she wants both the men as her lovers.

The trailer definitely teases a never-seen-before love triangle which is funnily weird. No wonder the film has been titled Atrangi Re which means unusual or extraordinary.

Akshay, Dhanush, and Sara also shared the trailer on their respective social media accounts. Sharing the link of the trailer, Akshay tweeted, “It’s time to feel the madness of this love story."

Atrangire ❤️❤️ trailer .. hope you all like it. Har har mahadev https://t.co/HsKPT0vI7D— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) November 24, 2021

Atrangi Re trailer out now 👀🙌🏻🙏🏻Can’t wait to share these magical moments with all of you. Here’s presenting my Rinku to all my Darshaks 💞 #AtrangiReTrailerhttps://t.co/wQmPMDzRLC— Sara Ali Khan (@SaraAliKhan) November 24, 2021

Atrangi Re brings back Dhanush in Bollywood after six years. His last Hindi film was Shamitabh. Atrangi Re also marks his second collaboration with Aanand L Rai, who has previously worked with Dhanush in Raanjhanaa.

Atrangi Re was originally scheduled for worldwide release on February 14, 2021, in theatres. The shoot and the release of the movie got delayed due to COVID-19. Atrangi Re will feature music by A R Rahman with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series, Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films.

