Attaanti Ittaanti Song From Kiran Abbavaram's Next Gets Positive Response

Kiran Abbavaram’s latest movie Nenu Meeku Baga Kavalsinavadin will hit the worldwide theatres on September 9. The commercial entertainer directed by Sridhar Gadhe has Kodi Ramakrishna’s daughter Kodi Divya Deepthi serving as producer.

The latest mass number, Attaanti Ittaanti, crooned by Keerthana Sharma and Saketh Komanduri from the film, has been getting an unexpected response from the masses. The song, starring Kiran Abbavaram and Sanjana Anand, is composed by Mani Sharma and pays homage to the composer’s two other popular yesteryear numbers – Chilakapacha Koka from Balakrishna’s Narasimha Naidu, and Aata Kaavala from Chiranjeevi’s Annayya.

The inclusion of Balakrishna’s and Megastar’s tracks is definitely a highlight of this song. It has lyrics by Kasarla Shyam.

The teaser other two previously released songs are also getting excellent responses. The Telugu family drama has Sanjana Anand playing the female lead role. Mani Sharma is providing the music for the film.

The audio rights of the mass entertainer have been bagged by Lahari Music. In addition, the film ensembles the star cast of Sonu Thakur, Siddharth Menon, SV Krishna Reddy, Baba Bhaskar, Sameer, Sangeetha, Niharika, Pramodini, and Bharath Rongali in eminent roles.

Upendra Reddy is the art director, Raj K Nalli served as cinematographer for the project, while Prawin Pudi heads the editing department.

After delivering a super hit movie like SR Kalyanamandapam last year, the expectations are sky high from the actor-director duo. Kiran Abbavaram has earned special recognition for himself with films like Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru (2019), SR Kalyanamandapam (2021), and Sammathame (2022).

Kiran Abbavaram’s other releases this year include Sebastian PC524, which could only attain a rating of 4.1 out of 10 on IMDb. Directed by Balaji Sayyapureddy, the film hit theatres on March 4.

