Attack Box Office Day 2: John Abraham Starrer Fails to Pick Pace, Collects Around Rs. 3 Crores

John Abraham’s Attack has already arrived in theatres. The film has given India its first super soldier, who is capable to take down an entire army all by himself. However, the audience seem to not accept this super soldier. At least that is what the numbers are reflecting.

Attack had a slow start at the box office on its opening day, and on Saturday too, it failed to pick up any pace. In fact, the collections have remained almost the same, despite Saturday being a partial holiday in most places. If trade insider Sumit Kadel is to be believed, then the film earned around Rs. 3.25 crores, and with the Rs. 3 crores on Day 1, the total collection now stands at Rs 6.25 crores.

#Attack is totally rejected by audience as it dint show any growth on Saturday despite being an action film. It collected ₹ 3.25 cr on its day-2.. Two days total- ₹ 6.25 cr nett.— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 3, 2022

The number is quite low, and if it fails to pick up any pace, it would be a box-office flop. This will also curtail chances of a sequel being produced, which has been promised in the end of Attack. The film showed that a Part 2 would be made soon, where instead of one super soldier, an army of super soldiers will be raised to protect the nation.

Attack has been severely affected by SS Rajamouli’s RRR- which has taken the box office by a storm not just Pan India, but worldwide as well. The film’s biz on second Saturday remained excellent and its Hindi version collected a whopping Rs. 18 crores. The total collection of the Hindi dub of RRR is a staggering Rs. 164.09 crores. It is on an upward trend and the biz will only grow on Sunday.

John had caused quite a stir during the press conference of Attack in New Delhi. The actor had addressed a journalist as ‘Uncle’ even and had said, “More than physically fit, I am trying to be mentally fit to answer some crazy questions as people are so dumb. Sorry sir, aap dimaag chod kar aa gaye (You left your brain at home). I apologise for you. On behalf of everyone, I shall apologise for you, no problem, you’ll do better next time.”

