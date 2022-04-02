Attack: John Abraham Starrer Has a Slow Start, Mints Rs. 3.51 Crores at The Box Office

John Abraham starrer Attack released yesterday in theatres. The film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, introduced the audience with India’s first ever super soldier. The film even hinted at a sequel by the end of it where an army of super soldiers would be raised. However, the film has had a slow start at the box-office and needs to pick up well if the sequel is to be carried out.

On it’s opening day, the John Abraham starrer managed to get just Rs. 3.50 crores at the box-office. This is a fairly poor start since the budget of the film was considerably good, with all the VFX and special effects. Trade analyst Taran adarsh mentioned that the film was affected because of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which is having a tremendous run at the BO. The film has not even managed to do well in the metros and the biz needs to improve over the weekend, on Day 2 and Day 3.

Advertisement

#Attack is dull on Day 1… The #RRR wave in mass circuits has sidelined it completely, while metros haven't embraced it either… Biz needs to improve on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total… Fri ₹ 3.51 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/opTYI0FbOo— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2022

Interestingly, this was the same amount that Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files managed to mint on its first day. Obviously, it grew by leaps and bounds soon after its release, and managed to eclipse films like Radhe Shyam and Bachchhan Paandey. The Kashmir Files too is a competition to Attack with the film still maintaining a stable hold at the box-office.

Attack features John as Arjun Sheirgill, who loses his mobility after an attack and is inducted into the super soldier program. He emerges as the nation’s first super soldier who is able to wipe out armies alone. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Rajit Kapoor and Elham Ehsaas in key roles. News18’s review of the film reads, “Attack was a huge potential missed with choppy editing, and lazy writing. What could have been a suave and sleek action thriller, turned merely into just another film on the block. The story, which is credited to John, was novel, however, the execution needed to be better.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.