Attack Movie Review: Sloppy Execution Makes the John Abraham Starrer a Turbulent Ride

Attack

Director: Lakshya Raj Anand

Cast: John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Elham Ehsas

John Abraham, of late has switched to just action films. Be it Force, Rocky Handsome, the Satyameva Jayate franchise or Batla House, the audience mostly sees the actor in the army uniform or khaki. Taking the trend forward, John plays an army man in Attack, but there’s a catch. He is India’s first super soldier, who is equipped enough to wipe out enemies in a blink. But did John’s Attack really land the punch?

Let’s delve a little into the storyline first. The film opens with John and his paltan setting out on a mission to find one of the most wanted terrorists. The mission is difficult, but it is Arjun (John Abraham) who makes the mission a success by using both his intelligence and his combat skills. They are able to capture the man, but this also sets off a chain of events that leads to a terrorist attack later, where the love of Arjun’s life, Aisha (played by Jacqueline Fernandez) is taken away from him and he is left paralyzed neck down. So when given an opportunity to gain his mobility back, Arjun says a ready yes and says yes to becoming India’s first super soldier. The terrorists plan another attack on the Parliament, and captures the Prime Minister. The responsibility then falls on Arjun to save the hostages, and the nation!

Attack was to introduce the first Indian super soldier and this premise is interesting enough in itself. Even the fact that Arjun, after becoming a super soldier, is like a second copy of Iron Man with his own A.I. friend Ira is also redeemable. But what isn’t is the execution. The film, instead of feeling like a coherent whole, was a patchy journey. The flow was jagged, and it was a severe downside given this film wanted us to invest all our faith in this super soldier. The audience was to feel Arjun’s trauma, his strong emotions but the distance was never bridged.

The writing of the film is another big flaw that, I feel, would hinder the audience from connecting with the character played by John. It is choppy, and at times even lazy. Yes, the audience would need to exercise some willing suspension of disbelief, but director and writer Lakshya Raj Anand isn’t very successful is taking the audience through that journey and the improbability of what’s going on sticks out like a sore thumb. Without giving spoilers, some of the means employed for a terrorist attack, or how a terrorist is dealt with looks borderline farcical (for example how Hamid Gul’s father is dealt with). Lakshya, who had been a part of action films like Bang Bang and Tiger Zinda Hai, still has a long way to go.

The performances of the film aren’t superior, but is not disappointing either. John Abraham is the main man, and except for Prakash Raj who plays Arjun’s boss Subhramanium, and Elham Ehsas who plays the terrorist Hamid Gul, the other parts can only be called extended cameos. They are important, but there is hardly any character development that they go through. It is an out-and-out John Abraham film, where he attacks, romances Jacqueline, is wheelchair-bound and left to seethe in anger without being able to do anything, is turned to a super soldier and attacks again.

John is unimpressive in the romantic sequences, but is a treat in the action ones. Given his physique, there is a certain believability that he brings when he fights baddies. The sequences are not entirely flawless, but with John you want to take the leap of faith. It is a redemptive shift from his last release Satyameva Jayate 2, where he was throwing around bikes, and people. He is earnest, but in a few scenes his shortcomings overshadow that.

Jacqueline Fernandez plays Jacqueline Fernandez, even though her character is named Aisha. She does not have much to do, nor does her character have any growth whatsoever. Rakul plays the young scientist who’s the mastermind behind the super soldier program, but that again is about it and there isn’t any significant characteristic given to her character as well. The only actor worth mentioning is Elham Ehsaas. He is confident of his craft, and shines as the terrorist mastermind Hamid Gul. He will exude fear and performs with ease.

The music also needs mention. Back to back songs in the first few minutes of the film is a buzzkill. However, the tempo of the music sees a shift after Arjun is turned to a super soldier. Some sequences, like Arjun taking down men in Nehru Place, or the final fight sequences, are given the edge with the music. This department too is a mixed bag.

The camera tactic used in the fight sequences, showing it from Arjun’s view is a smart technique used.

Attack was a huge potential missed with choppy editing, and lazy writing. What could have been a suave and sleek action thriller, turned merely into just another film on the block. The story, which is credited to John, was novel, however, the execution needed to be better. John’s character, while flirting with Jacqueline, had said ‘Aur mere dil me jo turbulence ho raha hai uska kya’ (in the most unromantic manner one can imagine). Well, Attack as a film just emerges as a turbulent ride.

