Atul Kapoor, the Voice of Bigg Boss Tests Positive for Covid-19

Several Bollywood celebrities have tested positive for coronavirus in the last couple of weeks with the third wave of the pandemic is nearing its peak. The latest famous personality to have contracted the virus is someone whose voice dominates the reality television world. It is none other than Bigg Boss himself. According to the Times of India, Atul Kapoor the famous voice behind Bigg Boss has contracted the virus. Reports state that he has isolated himself and the show’s crew members have tested themselves as a precautionary measure.

Prior to this, tests were conducted inside the Bigg Boss 15 house after wildcard contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee exhibited symptoms.

Before entering the Bigg Boss house in seasons 14 and 15, contestants had to stay in quarantine and be tested for Covid-19. According to reports, Devoleena was not sick for a long time, necessitating an RT-PCR test. According to reports, the actor was suffering from coronavirus. The show’s creators arranged for her and the other housemates to undergo rapid testing.

For the uninitiated, every precaution was taken to avoid a coronavirus scare. Before entering the Bigg Boss 15 house, contestants were required to undergo a 14-day quarantine. Even the special guests who appear on the show on weekends are not permitted to interact with the inmates.

Moreover, Vishal Kotian, who was said to enter the house again after his eviction have tested positive as well.

This season of Bigg Boss has garnered a mixed reception. The kind of confrontations, strategies, and relationships that the audience was expecting was not shown. The show’s producers even attempted to increase TRP by including Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh in this season. While it held people’s attention for a few days, the show went down in the TRP charts once more.

Meanwhile, the show has been extended for two more weeks.

