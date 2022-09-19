Atul Kasbekar: Actors Should Take a Small Guarantee Fee Like Aamir Khan

Filmmaker Atul Kasbekar, who is known for his films like Neerja and Tumhari Sulu, has been quite vocal about his thoughts. Be it during an interview or on social media, the filmmaker never shies away from expressing his views on trending topics. Recently, the actor shared his opinions on how the economics of film has become problematic due to star fees. He also stated that when a film fails, the star should stand up and accept responsibility.

In an interview with Times Of India, the filmmaker agreed to the question and further stated, “Think about it from the actor’s point of view. Eight people are offering you viable projects and are ready to pay an absurd amount of money. Logically, you will take it right? I mean, I’ll also take it if nobody’s holding a gun to my head while they’re writing the cheque”. He also stated that if the previous film was a smashing success and the actors are taking credit for it, there is no problem. However, if the next film is a colossal flop, the actors should stand up and accept responsibility for that as well.

The Neerja producer went on to say that if people are willing to write a check to an actor, why shouldn’t the actor accept it? He also believes that talent should come on board with zero numbers, accept a small guarantee fee, and earn from the profits, as Aamir Khan does.

Atul Kasbekar also spoke about the ‘boycott Bollywood’ trend. The filmmaker stated that Bollywood is a bunch of people whose names are not even mentioned in the end credits, such as light boys, spot boys, and assistants. Many of them are paid on a daily basis. He added that if a DOP and his assistants are not working, nobody’s writing them a cheque. So, when people are making grandiose statements like “Ban Bollywood”, they’re banning a lot of people who are making a living. He emphasised saying that there’s a lot of hard work that goes behind the scenes.

Atul Kasbekar is currently bankrolling the upcoming film, Lovers, starring Sendhil Ramamurthy, Ileana D’Cruz and Vidya Balan.

