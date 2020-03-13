Atul Kasbekar Impressed with BMC’s Method of Dealing with Coronavirus Pandemic

Fashion photographer and film producer Atul Kasbekar is all praise for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) because of the way they are dealing with coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, Kasbekar narrated his experience as to how he was approached by the BMC upon his arrival from Australia. The producer wrote that he got a call from a BMC doctor enquiring about his health after he landed in India.

Kasbekar’s tweet read, “I flew back from Australia on Monday morning. Filled a form at airport n exited in 10. Just got a follow up call from a @mybmc doc asking if I’m ok. He listed any possible symptoms n gave details of whom to connect wt if any. Very impressed wt follow up. Well done”.

Mumbai has reported two confirmed cases of coronavirus, which has infected more than 70 people in the country. The virus, which has spread to more than 100 countries and claimed more than 3000 lives across the world, was on March 11 declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

While Kasbekar’s tweet got the support of his followers, many netizens also criticised him for wrongly crediting the BMC for the measures.

People, who criticized him wrote that these measures, have been put in place because of the central government’s order.

Kasbekar also retweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet urging people not to panic and take precautions. The prime minister, in his tweet, also said that the spread of the deadly virus can be prevented by avoiding large gatherings.

