Atul Kasbekar on Casting Emraan Hashmi in Cheat India: Takes a While to Appreciate His Underplay

Even if it’s been a while since Emraan Hashmi delivered a truly memorable film, his prowess as an actor and his effervescent screen presence can hardly be questioned. In the movies for over 15 years now, Hashmi’s career is at the threshold of a major overhaul.After having established himself as the star of raunchy films—the bad boy who would make women go weak in the knees—the 39-year-old actor is now taking to social dramas. His forthcoming release Cheat India—now Why Cheat India after CBFC’s objection with the original title—is a commentary on the rampant corruption in the Indian education system.Though many may think of Hashmi’s casting in Why Cheat India as unlikely, Atul Kasbekar, one of the film’s co-producers, believes he is just the perfect fit for the role. In an exclusive conversation with News18, he said, “When an actor is inherently talented, then it’s always worth backing him. He (Hashmi) is immensely talented and a very natural actor. It takes a while for people to appreciate the fine level of nuance and underplay that he brings to the screen.”Lauding Hashmi’s acting skills, he added, “In the Cheat India shoot, I don’t think we did a third take with Emraan other than for a technical reason. He was line perfect, pitch perfect every single time. I’ve never seen anything like it on a set so far. Speaking for all my partners, we’d love to work again with him given the right script.”Directed by Soumik Sen, Why Cheat India is slated to release on January 18.